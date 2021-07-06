Officials investigating why remains of grizzly bear were later decapitated, declawed in Montana

Wildlife officials in Montana are investigating how the remains of a grizzly bear found last month was then decapitated and declawed.

According to USA Today and the Washington Post, the remains of a 25-year-old male bear were found by Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Park officials on June 10 after being washed ashore from the Yellowstone River north of Gardiner, Montana.

USA Today reported that officials had planned to remove the bear's remains by boat or helicopter on June 11, but someone had removed its head and claws when they returned the next day

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks' senior grizzly specialist Kevin Frey told the Mountain Journal that removing parts of a grizzly bear, a federally protected animal violates the Endangered Species Act.

According to the Billings Gazette, the bear resided in Yellowstone and was tagged with 394.