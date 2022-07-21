Officials: Lightning strike kills soldier, injures 9 at Army base in Georgia

One soldier is dead and nine others were injured Wednesday after a lightning strike at the Fort Gordon Army base in Georgia.

U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence said on its official Facebook page that at around 11:10 a.m., Fort Gordon Range Control reported soldiers had "sustained injuries associated with a lightning strike" at one of its training areas.

The agency said that the base's Department of Emergency Services and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene immediately.

A spokesperson for the Army base told the Associated Press that the identity of the soldier who died wouldn't be released until their family was notified.

The condition of the others injured was not released, ABC News reported.

Editor’s note: The previous version incorrectly stated the incident occurred at Fort Gibson.