Officials: Woman allegedly posed as nurse to kidnap newborn from hospital

A woman who is accused of posing as a nurse to allegedly gain access to the maternity ward at a California hospital in an attempt to take a newborn baby has been arrested.

In a press release, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office said that Jesenea Miron is charged with kidnapping and is currently being held at the Robert Presley Detention Center on a $1 million bail.

According to the press release, the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified by Riverside University Health System - Medical Center staff about "an individual impersonating a nurse on campus."

Through their investigation, deputies learned that the individual, later identified as Miron, allegedly entered the hospital posing as a newly hired nurse to gain access to a medical unit where newborns were being kept, authorities said.

Officials said the suspect allegedly entered a patient's room, identified herself as a nurse, and attempted to steal the patient's newborn baby.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said the alleged suspect was confronted by hospital staff, who then notified security.

But officials said she fled the scene before hospital security or law enforcement could apprehend her.

According to the press release, Miron was later apprehended at a residence in Moreno Valley after Moreno Valley Sheriff’s investigators served a search warrant.