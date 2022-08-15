Oscar-winning actor's vehicle stolen, recovered in Arizona

MESA, Ariz. (KNXV) — Actor Troy Kotsur’s vehicle was stolen in Mesa, Arizona on Saturday. The vehicle reportedly had his Oscar trophy inside.

Police say they were notified about the theft and were able to locate the vehicle with two juvenile boys inside.

The boys reportedly admitted to stealing the vehicle and were taken into custody. Police say all of Kotsur's property was returned to him.

Mesa Mayor John Giles honored Kotsur, who is from the city, with a key to the city on Thursday evening.

“It is such a special honor to receive the key to the City of Mesa, the place where I was born and raised, and will always consider home. I’m grateful for the love and support of everyone in the community who have stood by me and supported me through the years,” Kotsur said of the honor. “I’m very proud to be able to share this recognition with my family and friends, right here in my hometown.”

Kotsur, the first deaf man to win an Academy Award after his role in CODA, was celebrated at the Mesa Arts Center.

This story was originally reported on abc15.com