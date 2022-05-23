Pennsylvania's Fetterman released from hospital after stroke

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has been released from the hospital following a stroke.

Fetterman was in the hospital when he won the Democratic nomination in the U.S. Senate race.

Fetterman said in a statement that he is "feeling great" but plans to "continue to rest and recovery" at his home in Braddock.

The 52-year-old had been at Lancaster General Hospital since May 13.

Fetterman will face either heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz or former hedge fund CEO David McCormick in the general election.

The Republican primary race is still too close to call. As of Monday, Oz was by about 1,000 votes.