People on east coast warned to prepare for potential nor'easter

Upstate New York is digging out from another round of lake-effect snow as the east coast prepares for a potential nor'easter this week.

Meteorologists have been warning residents to prepare because the system is taking shape and it's zeroing in on the Atlantic coast. The storm is expected to form off the coast in the Atlantic Ocean but, the jet stream will determine if any major cities, from Philadelphia to New York, will see snow.

If the upstream flow current is inland, the heaviest snow will hit New York City. However, if it slides closer to the coast, then the big snowfall will hit Boston.

The storm is expected to begin Friday and last through Saturday night.

This story was originally published by Scott Withers of Newsy.