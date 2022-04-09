Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies after being struck by dump truck in Florida

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WEWS) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died after being hit by a dump truck early Saturday morning in Florida, authorities said.

"He was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when there was oncoming traffic," Florida Highway Patrol stated.

It's unclear why Haskins was attempting to cross a busy interstate.

According to ESPN, Haskins was in Florida training with his teammates.

Haskins played college football at Ohio State and set Big Ten records for passing yards and touchdown passes in a single season.

He skipped his final years in Columbus and entered the 2019 draft.

In the 2021 offseason he was signed by the Steelers, and last month he signed a one-year restricted free agent tender with the team.

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said the team is heartbroken over the loss of Haskins and called him a friend to many.

Statement from Head Coach Mike Tomlin: pic.twitter.com/hI5QaKzBUq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 9, 2022

This story was originally reported by Drew Scofield on news5cleveland.com.