Plastic surgeons express concerns about social media beauty trends

Social media can influence a lot of the purchases people make. However, doctors are warning about how it's influencing the interest in plastic surgery.

"Whether it's a medical procedure, an injectable, whether it's surgical or what we call non-surgical or not invasive, all come with risks and complications," said Dr. Gregory Greco with the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

One of the latest trends doctors have noticed is buccal fat removal. The procedure can make a face look more angular.

The permanent procedure can damage facial nerves, injure salivary ducts and cause infection.

"Every patient has to do their homework and understand the nature of what they are, who they're going to, making sure that they're credential board-certified plastic surgeons, of course, and that they understand the risks through shared decision, making sure that a good conversation has occurred.

Overall, Greco said hearing about someone else’s journey with plastic surgery on social media isn’t all bad. He notes that it's important to understand that not everyone has the same experience.

"Every individual experience is unique to the person going through it, and it may not mirror that same experience," he said.

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons has a list of credible surgeons, educational material and patient testimony on its website to help people make informed choices.