Police: Suspect in custody following abduction of 3-month old in California

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Police in San Jose, California said Tuesday that a 3-month-old who was allegedly kidnapped on Monday has been found.
The child's condition was not immediately released. However, police said a suspect was taken into custody.
Police said a man walked into a San Jose home around 1 p.m. Monday and left with the child.
The family told police that they didn't recognize the man.
Police released a video clip that shows the man walking down the sidewalk holding a baby carrier covered by a white blanket.
Police said officers and FBI agents were going door-to-door in the area in an effort to find witnesses or gather information about the crime.
** Kidnapping Incident**
Officers are currently working this incident. The male you see in these images captured from a surveillance camera entered a residence in the 1000 block of Elm St.
He left with a 3 month old baby. The family does not recognize this suspect. pic.twitter.com/BJ0R44JOP2
— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) April 26, 2022