Police: 4-year-old girl shot and killed in Houston

According to multiple reports, she is the niece of George Floyd
Michael Wyke/AP
FILE - Houston Police Chief Troy Finner speaks during a news conference on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Posted at 11:55 AM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 14:56:15-05

Authorities in Texas are investigating the shooting death of a 4-year-old girl in Houston on New Year's Day.

According to NBC News and the Houston Chronicle, the child has been identified as Arianna Delane, the niece of George Floyd.

Floyd was the Black man killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in 2020.

Police said the shooting occurred at approximately 2:55 a.m. on Saturday.

"A suspect or suspects fired several shots into an apartment as four adults, and two children were inside the apartment," police said in a news release.

The 4-year-old was struck in the torso and was taken to a nearby hospital by her mother, ABC13 reported.

According to the news outlet, it took emergency personnel four hours to respond to the shooting.

In a statement posted to Twitter on Tuesday, Houston Chief Troy Finner said he was aware of concerns over the "delayed" response to the shooting.

Finner added he'd initiated an internal affairs investigation.

