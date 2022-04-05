Watch
Police say 3 children, 1 adult shot in northern Kentucky

Covington police block off a scene where multiple people were shot.
Apr 04, 2022
Multiple people were shot in the northern Kentucky town of Covington on Monday night according to information from local police.

Law enforcement blocked off an area in the town after they said several people were shot around 6:45 p.m. local time on Monday. Three children were taken to the hospital, one 7-year-old, an 11-year-old and a 14-year-old. A 41-year-old was also shot.

Police said it appears the shooting stemmed from a fight involving "numerous" children.

This story was originally published by Taylor Weiter of WCPO in Cincinnati, Ohio.

