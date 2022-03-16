Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Police say "magician" using trick to steal from Walmart cashiers

Walmart Results
Sue Ogrocki/AP
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Walmart Inc.on Tuesday, Nov. 16, reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $3.11 billion. On a per-share basis, the Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of $1.11. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Walmart Results
Posted at 2:13 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 17:13:08-04

A "magician" appears to be fooling cashiers in Texas.

The Seguin Police Department says the man has used a "slight of hand" trick to convince cashiers that he did not receive the proper amount of change.

"The suspect will count out the change showing the employee that he was short-changed while he uses his other hand to pocket a portion of the money," the Seguin Police Department said in a post on Facebook.

The man has reportedly made off with $2,700.

Police said the man changed his clothes each time he carried out the theft.

Authorities hope someone will recognize the "magician" so they can "book him."

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png