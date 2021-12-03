Police searching for parents of suspected Michigan high school shooter

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Authorities in Michigan are actively searching for the parents of the suspected 15-year-old shooter in the Oxford High School tragedy.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Department's fugitive team, the FBI, and the U.S. Marshals Office are all involved in the search for James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.

According to a press release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the couple's attorney contacted detectives to say repeated attempts to contact them had gone unanswered.

Earlier in the day, charges were announced against the parents. They are each facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Investigators say the suspect's father purchased the gun that was used in the deadly school shooting.

“The action of fleeing and ignoring their attorney certainly adds weight to the charges. They cannot run from their part in this tragedy," said Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

The couple may be driving a black 2021 Kia Seltos SUV with the Michigan license plate number DQG 5203. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 248- 858-4911.

On Nov. 30, officials say the suspect, Ethan Crumbley, opened fire in the south end of the school shortly before 1 p.m., killing four people and injuring seven. Tate Myre, 16, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Justin Shilling, 17, lost their lives in the shooting.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald revealed Friday what happened in the days leading up to the deadly Oxford High School.

McDonald said that the day prior to the shooting, the suspect was reportedly searching for ammunition on his phone in class – when a teacher noticed. A call and email reportedly went out to Jennifer about the incident, which were unanswered, according to the prosecutor.

The following day, the day of the shooting on Nov. 30, the prosecutor says the suspect was discovered drawing a disturbing note in class. The drawings reportedly worried the teacher. McDonald said the suspect had drawn a gun pointing at the words, “the thoughts won’t stop, help me” along with a drawing of a bullet with the words, “blood everywhere” and a drawing of a person who appeared to be shot twice near a laughing emoji and the words “my life is useless.”

It was then the prosecutor said the suspect was called into a meeting with his parents at the school. At that time, McDonald said the suspect had already altered parts of the drawing. The parents were reportedly advised to get counseling for their son within 48 hours.

It was after that meeting that the suspect returned to class. The prosecutor said the parents failed to ask the suspect if he had the gun with him and failed to check his backpack.

The prosecutor said around 1:22 p.m. that day, Jennifer texted her son, “Ethan, don’t do it.”

About 10 minutes later, James reportedly called 911 to report a gun missing from their home. It was stored in an unlocked drawer in their bedroom, McDonald said.

This story was first reported by wxyz.com.