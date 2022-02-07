Police: Texas man suspected of killing 4, including a child, before taking his own life

CORSICANA, Texas — Authorities in Texas say a man allegedly killed four people, including a 4-year-old child, Saturday before killing himself in Corsicana, located 55 miles southeast of Dallas.

In a news release, the Corsicana Police Department said dispatchers received a 911 call after midnight that a man, later identified as 41-year-old Kevin Milazzo, had killed his family members at a residence.

When officers arrived at the home, they found the suspect's mother, 61-year-old Connie Mimms, and his stepfather, 68-year-old William Mimms, dead from gunshot wounds.

During a search of the home, officers located two additional gunshot victims transported to a Dallas-area trauma center.

Deputies with the Navarro County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to another shooting location in Frost, about 20 miles west of Corsicana. There they found the bodies of 21-year-old Joshua Milazzo and 4-year-old Hunter Freeman, an ex-girlfriend's son, authorities said.

They'd both been fatally shot.

Deputies also found a woman who'd been shot, and she was transported to a Dallas-area trauma center.

According to the press release, authorities zeroed in on Kevin by tracking his vehicle through its GPS navigation system.

Once they found him, police could get the vehicle to come to a stop by requesting the vehicle's monitoring service to turn the car off remotely.

Once Corsicana SWAT officers got to the vehicle, they found the suspect with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died.