Post-Ida recovery in New Orleans: Beer and beignets are back

New Orleans is showing signs of making a comeback nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ida blasted coastal Louisiana.

Supply trucks are once again delivering beer on Bourbon Street.

And the landmark Cafe Du Monde is serving fried pastries covered with white sugar even though not many people are around to eat them.

Nearly all of the power is back on, and gasoline is easier to find.

Other parts of Louisiana are still struggling with massive power outages.

A state agency says more than 270,000 homes and businesses remain without electricity.

But only a few thousand power customers with severe damage remain in the dark in New Orleans.

