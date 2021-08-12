Postal Service plans to increase shipping fees during holiday season

People may have to pay more to ship during the holiday season.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) plans to increase fees for “key package products.”

“This seasonal adjustment will bring prices for the Postal Service’s commercial and retail customers in line with competitive practices,” the Postal Service said in a press release. “No structural changes are planned as part of this limited pricing initiative.”

The price adjustments will begin on Oct 3 and continue through Dec. 26, 2021.

The planned price increases range from 25 cents to $5, depending on the type of mail service and the weight of the shipment.

The Postal Regulatory Commission has to review the prices before they can go into effect.

The Postal Service has continually come under scrutiny for its documented financial troubles. The temporary rate increase attempts to account for future costs.

“The Postal Service’s “Delivering for America” 10-year plan aims to reverse a projected $160 billion in losses over the next 10 years,” the Postal Service stated.