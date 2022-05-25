President Zelenskyy among world leaders to express condolences for Texas school shooting victims

Amid leading Ukraine through an invasion by Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered his condolences for the victims of Tuesday’s mass shooting in Texas.

The school shooting at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school resulted in 21 deaths, including 19 children. The fatalities occurred within a single classroom of the school, officials said.

“Deeply saddened by the news of the murder of innocent children in Texas,” he tweeted. “Sincere condolences to the families of the victims, the people of the US and @POTUS over this tragedy. The people of Ukraine share the pain of the relatives and friends of the victims and all Americans.”

Zelenskyy was among a number of international leaders who offered the U.S. condolences following Tuesday’s massacre.

“My heart breaks for everyone affected by the horrific shooting in Texas today. I’m thinking of the parents, the families, the friends, the classmates, and the coworkers whose lives have been forever changed – Canadians are mourning with you, and are here for you,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted.

"19 victims were under age 10. Children and teachers were murdered in a cowardly attack in their Texas school. We share the shock and grief of the American people, and the rage of those who are fighting to end the violence,” French President Emmanuel Macron said.

“Terrible news are reaching us this morning from a school in #Uvalde, #Texas. Our thoughts are with the injured and the bereaved of the victims of this inconceivable massacre for which hardly any words can be found. Our condolence go out to you, @POTUS, and our American friends,” tweeted Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor.