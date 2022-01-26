Prince Andrew seeks jury trial if Giuffre suit not dismissed

NEW YORK (AP) — Prince Andrew wants a jury trial in a lawsuit brought by a sexual assault accuser if he can’t get the case dismissed altogether.

The request from his lawyers was inside a formal response to the lawsuit Virginia Giuffre filed against him in August.

The court papers contained a line-by-line response to Giuffre's lawsuit which claims that the prince abused her several times in 2001.

Guiffre claims she was trafficked by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein when she was a teenager and forced to have sex with people, including Andrew.

He has strenuously denied the allegations.

According to CNN, Guiffre welcomes a trial.

"Prince Andrew's answer continues his approach of denying any knowledge or information concerning the claims against him, and purporting to blame the victim of the abuse for somehow bringing it on herself," Guiffre's attorney David Boies said. "We look forward to confronting Prince Andrew with his denials and attempts to blame Ms. Giuffre for her own abuse at his deposition and at trial."

In the wake of the lawsuit, the British royal has stepped back from official duties and was stripped of his honorary military titles.