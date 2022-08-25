Prince Harry, Meghan adopted beagle rescued from Virginia breeding facility

A beagle dog named Mamma Mia is set to be treated like royalty after a very famous couple adopted her.

Prince Harry and Meghan recently added the 7-year-old four-legged member to its family, the Beagle Freedom Project announced on its Facebook page.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex came to the facility after hours earlier this month after calling the group's owner.

“She calls on my cell with no Caller ID and says, ‘Hey Shannon, this is Meghan,’” the organization's founder Shannon Keith to The Times. “We talked for 30 minutes, and I thought, ‘Is this Megan Fox?’”

The Beagle Freedom Project said they recently took 15 beagles removed from a Virginia breeding facility in July.

According to the Humane Society, more than 4,000 dogs were rescued after being bred for medical research at Envigo’s facility, which was accused of multiple animal welfare violations.

The dogs were rescued when the United States District Court approved a transfer plan for the Western District of Virginia after the federal government filed a lawsuit against the facility in May, the Humane Society said.

In June, Inotiv said it would close the breeding facility, which was operated by its subsidiary Envigo, the Humane Society said.

Meghan's spokeswoman told the newspaper that she had a rescue beagle for many years, and after seeing a story about Envigo’s shutdown, she wanted to get involved, The Times reported.