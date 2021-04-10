Watch
Prince Philip's funeral to be at Windsor Castle on April 17

Alastair Grant/AP
Peter Phillip smiles after the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, pool)
Posted at 9:38 AM, Apr 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-10 12:38:55-04

LONDON (AP) — Prince Philip's royal ceremonial funeral will take place on April 17 at Windsor Castle.

A slimmed-down service in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic will be entirely closed to the public.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, took part in planning his funeral and the focus on family was in accordance with his wishes.

The 99-year-old Duke, who died Friday, also took part in designing the modified Land Rover that will carry his coffin.

Prince Harry, who stepped away from royal duties last year and now lives in California, will attend the service along with other members of the royal family.

His wife, the Duchess of Sussex, who is pregnant, has been advised by her doctor not to attend.

