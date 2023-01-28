Protests erupt following release of video showing Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols

Protesters have taken to the streets on Friday following the release of the video showing Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols, who died three days later.

In Memphis, protesters shut down Interstate 55. The protesters scaled walls and stopped cars while they were on the streets.

They were yelling, "Justice for Tyre Nichols."

The protesters said they intend to remain peaceful, but they wanted to express their support for Nichols and their disgust with the officers seen beating him.

Similar protests were taking place across the country. In Washington, D.C., protesters were shouting "No Justice. No Peace."

In New York City and Philadelphia, protesters were calling for those involved in beating and arrest of Nichols to be held accountable.

Videos shared on Twitter showed several protesters being detained after causing property damage in New York's Times Square.

President Joe Biden told reporters he was "obviously very concerned" that protests could turn violent.

"The footage that was released this evening will leave people justifiably outraged. Those who seek justice should not to resort to violence or destruction. Violence is never acceptable; it is illegal and destructive. I join Mr. Nichols’ family in calling for peaceful protest," Biden said in a statement.

During a news conference, Nichols' stepfather Rodney Wells echoed calls for peace.

“We want peace, we do not want any type of uproar, we do not want any type of disturbance. We want peaceful protest. That’s what the family wants. That’s what the community wants," said Wells.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said early Friday all of its field offices have been alerted and are prepared to assist local authorities in responding to protests that could get out of hand.