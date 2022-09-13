Public health alert issued for HelloFresh ground beef

The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a public health alert for packages of ground beef included in HelloFresh meal kits in July.

Officials expressed concern that the ground beef was tainted with E. coli.

The packages were sent to consumers from July 2-21, 2022. The packets have codes “EST#46841 L1 22 155” or “EST#46841 L5 22 155” on the side of the packaging.

The USDA said it has traced some cases of E. coli illnesses to the ground beef. The agency said it is concerned some consumers may still have the products in their freezers.

The USDA urged consumers to throw away the ground beef packages.

A recall order was not issued as the products were no longer for sale.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said cooking ground beef to 160 degrees will generally kill off E. coli germs.