Rags to riches: Boxing great Pacquiao announces retirement

Manny Pacquiao MediaComms via AP
Posted at 11:13 PM, Sep 28, 2021
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is officially hanging up his gloves.

The eight-division world champion and Philippines senator has announced his retirement from the ring, Pacquiao says: “As I hang up my boxing gloves, I would like to thank the whole world, especially the Filipino people for supporting Manny Pacquiao.

Goodbye boxing." The 42-year-old Pacquiao made the announcement in a 14-minute video posted on his Facebook page.

Pacquiao finished his 26-year, 72-fight career with 62 wins, eight losses and two draws.

Of those 62 wins, 39 were by knockout and 23 by decision.

He won 12 world titles.

