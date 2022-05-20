Rapper J. Cole to play pro basketball in Canada

Rapper J. Cole will play another season of pro basketball, but this time in Canada.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League tweeted on Thursday night that the 37-year-old rapper will join the Scarborough Shooting Stars in the coming season as a guard.

Cole, whose full name is Jermaine Cole, played with the Rwanda Patriots in the Basketball Africa League in 2021. He also played basketball in high school in North Carolina. Cole won a Grammy in 2020 for Best Rap Song, has six platinum albums and produced songs for artists like Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson and Young Thug.

His last album, “The Off-Season,” came out a year ago.