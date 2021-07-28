Watch
Remington offers $33 million to settle lawsuit by Sandy Hook families

Jessica Hill/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2013, file photo, firearms training unit Detective Barbara J. Mattson, of the Connecticut State Police, holds up a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle, the same make and model of gun used by Adam Lanza in the Sandy Hook School shooting, for a demonstration during a hearing of a legislative subcommittee reviewing gun laws, at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, Conn. Remington, the maker of the rifle used in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting has offered some of the victims' families nearly $33 million to settle their lawsuit over how the company marketed the firearm to the public. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
Posted at 2:22 PM, Jul 28, 2021
Gun manufacturer Remington is offering to pay nearly $33 million to families of victims killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, court documents revealed Tuesday.

According to the Associated Press, the nine families suing the company would each receive $3.7 million.

In 2019, the Supreme Court ruled that the victims' families could sue the gun maker for the semi-automatic rifle that was used in the 2012 mass shooting that killed 20 children and six adults in Newtown, Connecticut.

In December 2012, the school shooting victims were killed by Adam Lanza, who had killed his mother, Nancy Lanza, in their home, by using a Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle made by Remington, the AP reported.

In a statement, the lawyers for the victims' families said they would "consider their next steps."

Last year, Remington filed for bankruptcy for the second time in two years and was eventually sold off to several companies, according to the AP.

