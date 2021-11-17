Report: 2 men to be cleared in 1965 killing of Malcolm X

NEW YORK (AP) — Two men convicted in the assassination of Malcolm X are set to be cleared after more than half a century.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that prosecutors now say authorities withheld evidence in the civil rights leader's killing.

The newspaper reports that Muhammad Aziz and the late Khalil Islam are being exonerated after a nearly two-year investigation by their lawyers and the Manhattan district attorney's office.

According to the news outlet, the investigation found that prosecutors, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the New York Police Department withheld evidence that likely would lead to the acquittal of the two men.

A court date is expected Thursday. District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. told the newspaper that the men did not get the justice they deserved.

Malcolm X was gunned down as he began a speech in Harlem's Audubon Ballroom on Harlem's Audubon Ballroom on Feb. 21, 1965.

Aziz, 83, was released from prison in 1985, and Islam was released in 1987. He died in 2009.