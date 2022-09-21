Watch Now
Report ranks America's best airports

Julia Nikhinson/AP
FILE - People wait in a TSA line at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. With summer vacations winding down, airlines are counting on the return of more business travelers to keep their pandemic recovery going into fall 2022. Air travel in the United States, bolstered by huge numbers of tourists, has nearly recovered to pre-pandemic levels. Business travel, however, remains about 25% to 30% below 2019 levels, according to airlines and outfits that track sales. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)
Posted at 8:35 AM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 11:35:03-04

Passengers are less satisfied with air travel than they were when fewer people were flying in 2021.

According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, satisfaction is down 25 points from 2021.

The lower score is attributed to crowds returning to pre-pandemic levels, flight cancelations, price increases and parking shortages.

Among the mega airports, Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport ranked the highest in passenger satisfaction. It was followed by San Francisco International Airport. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport tied for third.

Tampa International Airport was the top large airport. John Wayne Airport, Orange County, ranked second. It was followed by Dallas Love Field.

Indianapolis International Airport earned top marks among medium-sized airports. It was followed by Pittsburgh International Airport, Jacksonville International Airport and Southwest Florida International Airport.

