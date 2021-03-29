Menu

Richest Czech man among 5 killed in Alaska helicopter crash

Roman Vondrous/AP
FILE - In this Sunday, August 23, 2020 file photo, PPF's main shareholder Petr Kellner watches as his daughter Anna Kellnerova and horse Catch Me If You Can Old compete during the equestrian CET Prague Cup, CSIO Grand Prix, in Prague, Czech Republic. Kellner, Czech Republic's richest man, has been killed in a helicopter crash in Alaska in the United States. He was 56. Kellner was one of the five people, including the pilot who died in the accident on Saturday, March 27, 2021. One person onboard survived. (Roman Vondrous/CTK via AP, File)
Posted at 12:17 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 15:17:24-04

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Five people have died in a helicopter crash in Alaska's backcountry, including the Czech Republic's richest man.

Billionaire Petr Kellner died in the crash, along with another person from the Czech Republic, one man from Colorado, and two Alaska residents including the pilot.

According to The Associated Press, Kellner's wealth was estimated by Forbes at $17.4 billion.

A sixth person is hospitalized in a serious but stable condition in Anchorage.

According to The AP, the five people killed were identified as Petr Kellner, 56, and Benjamin Larochaix, 50, both of the Czech Republic; Gregory Harms, 52, of Colorado; and two Alaska residents, Sean McManamy, 38, of Girdwood, and the pilot, Zachary Russel, 33, of Anchorage.

The contracted helicopter crashed Saturday as it was taking three guests and two guides from a lodge on a heli-skiing adventure.

The bodies were recovered Sunday from the crash site near the Knik Glacier and turned over to the state medical examiner.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.

