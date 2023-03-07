Russell Stover recalls candy due to undeclared pecans

Russel Stover has recalled some candies due to the potential for undeclared pecans.

The recall involves Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cups that were sold in 2.4-ounce packaging. They feature the Best Before dates of 01MAY23 and 01JUN23.

Russel Stover says the recall was initiated after customers notified the company that there were Sugar Free Pecan Delight candies in the outer packaging for Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cups products.

The company said it has not received any reports of illness or allergic reactions due to the mixup.

The recalled items were sold at retail stores nationwide.

Tree nuts, which include pecans, are among the nine major allergens identified by the Food and Drug Administration. The federal government has specific labeling requirements for foods that can cause allergies or other hypersensitivity reactions.

Health officials say people usually experience symptoms from food allergies within a few minutes of consuming the product. The symptoms can include hives, tingling sensations, swelling and difficulty breathing.

People who experience an allergic reaction should seek emergency medical attention.