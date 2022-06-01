Watch
Biden says US sending medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine

Francisco Seco/AP
FILE - A man walks next to heavily damaged buildings and destroyed cars following Russian attacks in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The region, along with neighboring Luhansk, is part of the Donbas, where Russian forces have focused their offensive. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Posted at 7:21 PM, May 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-31 22:21:13-04

The Biden administration is sending Ukraine a small number of high-tech, medium-range rocket systems.

Ukrainian leaders have been begging for critical weapons as they struggle to stall Russian progress in the Donbas region. The U.S. plan tries to strike a balance between the desire to help Ukraine battle ferocious Russian artillery barrages while not providing arms that could allow Ukraine to hit targets deep inside Russia.

In an essay for The New York Times, President Joe Biden says the administration is not encouraging or enabling Ukraine to strike beyond its borders. The rocket systems are part of a new $700 million tranche of security assistance from the U.S.

Biden had said on Monday that the U.S. would not send Ukraine “rocket systems that can strike into Russia.” Any weapons system can shoot into Russia if it’s close enough to the border. The aid package expected to be unveiled on Wednesday would send what the U.S. considers medium-range rockets, they generally can travel about 45 miles (70 kilometers), the officials said.

