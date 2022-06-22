Watch
NewsNational NewsRussia-Ukraine-Conflict

Actions

Pope Francis gives young Ukrainian refugees a ride on the Popemobile

Francis
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Pope Francis arrives on the popemobile to attend his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Francis
Posted at 9:55 AM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 12:55:33-04

Pope Francis gave a ride on his Popemobile Wednesday for young Ukrainian refugees living in Rome.

Three children participated in the ride at St. Peter’s Square.

Video provided by the Vatican showed thousands of people cheering as the Pope and children drove around St. Peter’s Square.

“Sadly, at this moment Europe, and especially families in Europe, are undergoing tragic and dramatic experiences as a result of the war in Ukraine,” Pope Francis said. “Mothers and fathers, regardless of their nationality, do not want war. The family is the school of peace. Indeed, families and family networks have been and continue to be at the forefront of welcoming refugees, particularly in Lithuania, Poland and Hungary.”

The Pope has expressed a desire to visit Ukraine but wants to go at “the right time.”

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png