President Biden to ask for additional Ukraine funds from Congress

A week after announcing $800 million in military assistance and $500 in economic aid, President Joe Biden is expected to call on Congress to pass additional funding to support Ukraine.

The President is scheduled to speak Thursday at 10:45 a.m. from the White House.

White House press secretary told reporters Wednesday that Biden will send a formal request to Congress by the end of the week. Psaki added that the funding would be enough to support Ukraine through the end of the year.

“It will include, as our past packages have included, security or military assistance, humanitarian, economic assistance, given those, in our view, will help address a range of the needs the Ukrainians have,” she said.

Biden signed a bill in March that included more than $13 billion in aid for Ukraine.

The funding request comes after two members of the Biden cabinet — Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin — visited Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The two pledged ongoing American support for the nation’s battle against Russia.