Russian soldier sentenced to life in Ukraine's first war crimes trial

KYIV, Ukraine — A Ukrainian court has sentenced a 21-year-old Russian soldier to life in prison for killing a Ukrainian civilian.

It is the first conviction for war crimes since Russia’s invasion three months ago.

Vadim Shishimarin pleaded guilty to shooting a 62-year-old civilian to death in late February.

The Russian soldier said he had been ordered to do so.

The Ukrainian court said Shishimarin shot Oleksandr Shelipov, who was unarmed, with “AK-gun.”

The sentencing came as the United Nations said the 3-month-old war has helped push the number of people displaced worldwide to the highest level on record level.

Shishimarin’s sentence may be appealed within 30 days.

More than 100 million people have been driven from their homes across the globe.

Grinding battles in the Donbas, where Ukrainian and Russian forces are fighting town by town, have forced many civilians to flee their homes.