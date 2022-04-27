Watch
UN Secretary-General Guterres, Putin agree in principle on Ukraine civilian evacuation plan

AP
In this handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gestures leaving a joint news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov following their talks in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)
Posted at 6:19 PM, Apr 26, 2022
(UNITED NATIONS) — The U.N. says Secretary-General António Guterres and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle that the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross should be involved in the evacuation of civilians from a besieged steel plant in Ukraine’s southeastern city of Mariupol.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that during their one-on-one meeting Tuesday, Guterres and Putin “discussed the proposals for humanitarian assistance and evacuation of civilians from conflict zones, namely in relation to the situation in Mariupol.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, speaks to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during their meeting in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (Vladimir Astapkovich, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

The sprawling Azovstal steel plant has been almost completely destroyed by Russian attacks but it is the last pocket of organized Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol.

An estimated 2,000 troops and 1,000 civilians are said to be holed up in bunkers underneath the wrecked structure.

Dujarric said that following the Guterres-Putin agreement in principle, discussions will be held with the U.N. humanitarian office and the Russian Defense Ministry on the evacuation.

