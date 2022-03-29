UN watchdog in Ukraine to revise safety of nuclear facilities

LVIV, Ukraine — The U.N. nuclear watchdog says its director-general has arrived in Ukraine for talks with senior government officials on delivering “urgent technical assistance” to ensure the safety of the country’s nuclear facilities.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Tuesday that Rafael Mariano Grossi’s aim is to “to initiate prompt safety and security support” for Ukraine’s nuclear sites.

That will include sending IAEA experts to “prioritized facilities” and sending “vital safety and security supplies” including monitoring and emergency equipment.

Grossi has warned that there have already been “several close calls” involving Ukraine’s nuclear facilities and that action needs to be taken immediately to prevent a nuclear accident.

It said that Grossi will travel to one of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants this week. The IAEA has created “concrete and detailed plans” to keep Ukraine’s nuclear sites safe and secure.

Eight of the 15 nuclear reactors in Ukraine are still operating.

The others are closed for regular maintenance, according to the watchdog.

The IAEA chief met the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers in Turkey earlier this month.