US food hall founded by Ukrainian immigrants donates proceeds to war-torn Ukraine

A U.S. business is working to help families in Ukraine by donating to a charitable relief group.

New Land Enterprises owns several developments across Milwaukee. It was founded by two men from Ukraine who immigrated to the U.S. in late 1989.

The company owns the Crossroads Collective food hall on Milwaukee’s east side. This week, they are donating the proceeds from two items sold at the hall to World Central Kitchen (WCK). WCK is an organization that provides meals to people in and around areas of conflict disaster. It is founded by renowned Chef Jose Andres.

“This was a really credible way for us to make an effort to do a donation, and we know how that money is being used and how those funds are being allocated in a way that the people there that are enduring the crisis really need,” said Ann Shuk.

Shuk is the daughter of one of the New Land founders and immigrants from what is now Ukraine.

The company has already donated $10,000 to the cause and has pledged to meet any employee donations as well.

New Land’s Managing Partner Tim Gokhman, who was also born in what is now Ukraine, says he knows this conflict will last long after the last bomb drops.

“Think of the amount of displacement, the injuries, the deaths, the families impacted. That damage will be felt for decades, for generations” said Gokhman.

This story was originally published by Tom Durian of TMJ4 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.