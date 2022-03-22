WHO: More than a dozen killed in attacks on health care facilities in Ukraine, thus far

As of Tuesday, 15 people in Ukraine have been killed while in health care facilities.

The new information was published by the World Health Organization.

At least 37 people have been injured in 62 attacks since the start of the war.

It is possible Russia has attacked more health care facilities in Ukraine; the WHO is still working on verifying those attacks.

A spokesperson for the WHO told ABC News that attacks on health care facilities could be considered a breach of international humanitarian law.