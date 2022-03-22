Watch
WHO: More than a dozen killed in attacks on health care facilities in Ukraine, thus far

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
A man holds a baby during an evacuation from a maternity hospital damaged by a shelling attack in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Associated Press journalists, who have been reporting from inside blockaded Mariupol since early in the war, documented this attack on the hospital and saw the victims and damage firsthand. They shot video and photos of several bloodstained, pregnant mothers fleeing the blown-out maternity ward, medics shouting, children crying. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Posted at 8:58 AM, Mar 22, 2022
As of Tuesday, 15 people in Ukraine have been killed while in health care facilities.

The new information was published by the World Health Organization.

At least 37 people have been injured in 62 attacks since the start of the war.

It is possible Russia has attacked more health care facilities in Ukraine; the WHO is still working on verifying those attacks.

A spokesperson for the WHO told ABC News that attacks on health care facilities could be considered a breach of international humanitarian law.

