SC lawyer to turn himself in on insurance fraud after allegedly organizing his own fatal shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Defense attorneys for a prominent South Carolina lawyer say he plans to turn himself in to face charges in a plot to arrange his own death that ended with the shooter only grazing him in the head.

Lawyer Jim Griffin says Alex Murdaugh plans to be in Hampton County to surrender to police Thursday and have a bond hearing.

Griffin says the charges are connected to insurance fraud.

Murdaugh was shot in the head while driving on Sept. 4, but survived when the bullet only grazed his head. A family spokesperson had previously blamed the shooting on an unidentified man in a blue truck.

However, Murdaugh reportedly admitted to police on Monday that he had conspired with the shooter as part of an insurance fraud scheme so his son could collect a $10 million life insurance claim.

According to CNN, Murdaugh had already decided to end his own life but believed his insurance police had a suicide exclusion.

USA Today reports that days before the Sept. 4 shooting, the South Carolina Supreme Court had indefinitely suspended his law license after his prominent law firm accused him of misusing funds.

Murdaugh's impending arrest also comes after he found his wife and one of his sons dead at the family's hunting property in June. Both had been fatally shot, and their deaths remain under investigation.

According to Bluffton Today, Murdaugh had also previously been charged with boating under the influence in connection with a 2019 incident that lead to the death of a 19-year-old woman. Those charges were later dropped.

Bluffton Today also reported in June that police reopened an investigation into the 2019 hit-and-run death of a 19-year-old man while investigating the murders of Murdaugh's wife and son.

CNN reports that Murdaugh plans to voluntarily surrender to police in Hampton County, South Carolina, by 2 p.m. ET Thursday.