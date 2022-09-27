Watch Now
Search for famed US ski climber underway after she fell from Nepal mountain

Niranjan Shrestha/AP
FILE- Hilaree Nelson of Telluride, Colorado, left and James Morrison of Tahoe, California, raise their fists as the pair arrived in Kathmandu, Nepal, Oct. 4, 2018. Rescuers in a helicopter were searching on the world's eighth-highest mountain Tuesday for Nelson, the famed U.S. ski mountaineer a day after she fell off the mountain near the peak. Nelson, 49, was skiing down from the 8,163-meter (26,775-foot) summit with her partner Jim Morrison when she fell off the mountain, according to Jiban Ghimire of the Kathmandu-based Shangri-La Nepal Trek that organized and outfitted the expedition. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha, File)
Posted at 11:58 AM, Sep 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-27

The search for famed U.S. ski climber Hilaree Nelson is underway a day after she fell near the peak of Mount Manaslu in Nepal.

Nelson and her partner Jim Morrison were taking part in a ski expedition managed by Shangri-La Nepal Treks, who told the Associated Press that the duo was skiing down the summit when she fell off the mountain.

Eyewitnesses told The Himalayan Times that Nelson reportedly fell about 82 feet into a crevice.

Rescue efforts for the 49-year-old were called off Monday due to bad weather. Still, on Tuesday, a helicopter was able to hover over the mountain to search for the famed climber, the Associated Press reported.

The Associated Press reported that this wasn't the first time Nelson and Morrison had climbed together.

In 2018, the duo skied down Mount Lhotse, the world's fourth-highest peak, the news outlet reported.

Also on Monday, the news outlet reported an avalanche near the lower elevation of the world’s eighth-highest mountain swept away several climbers, who have all been accounted for.

The news outlet reported that those who were injured were flown to Kathmandu and treated in hospitals.

A Nepali guide was killed in the avalanche, the Associated Press reported.

Hundreds of climbers are in Nepal to participate in the autumn climbing season.

