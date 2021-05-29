Search is on for missing brother of boy found dead by hiker near Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- Officials are asking for help finding an 11-year-old boy whose half-brother was identified by a family member as the boy whose body was found by a hiker on a trail near Las Vegas Friday morning.

Authorities say the boy's mother identified the body as her 8-year-old son after seeing a police sketch. He was not immediately identified by investigators during a Saturday morning update.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the boy's half-brother, 11-year-old Eden Montes, is urged to contact authorities immediately. He is possibly with his biological father.

"They both might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance," an alert from authorities reads.

Eden has brown hair and brown eyes, is around 5-feet tall, and 110 pounds. He was last wearing an unknown-colored t-shirt with "Vans" on it, khaki-colored pants, and black tennis shoes with the wording "Champion" on them. He was also wearing a black Raiders hat.

Police say both boys were last seen with their biological father on Thursday night. It was around 12 hours later that the 8-year-old's body was found near the trailhead on State Route 160, the main roadway between Las Vegas and Pahrump.

Police are also actively looking for the father, Las Vegas resident Jose Montes-Herrera. He is described by police as a 37-year-old Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes, approximately 5-feet 9-inches tall and 225 pounds.

Both Jose Montes-Herrera and his son Eden Montes were last seen on May 27 at around 8 p.m.

Both Jose Montes-Herrera and his son Eden Montes were last seen in a white GMC pick-up truck with Nevada plates "LVU00X" that was pulling a white toy hauler-type RV with a checkerboard pattern on the sides/rear.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing person and notify the police immediately. It should be noted that HIPAA permits disclosure upon request by law enforcement and is authorized pursuant to 45 C.F.R. section 164.512.

Anyone with information is asked to call Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

