Senate group 'confident' with enough votes to codify same-sex marriage

A bipartisan group of lawmakers say they are "confident" they have enough votes to pass legislation that would codify same-sex marriage federally.

The Senate group that includes Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin from Wisconsin, Republican Sen. Rob Portman from Ohio, Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema from Arizona and others said in a joint statement that they look forward to this legislation coming to the floor” and are pushing for a vote as soon as possible, according to reports.

The statement said, “Through bipartisan collaboration, we’ve crafted commonsense language to confirm that this legislation fully respects and protects Americans’ religious liberties and diverse beliefs, while leaving intact the core mission of the legislation to protect marriage equality."

“We look forward to this legislation coming to the floor and are confident that this amendment has helped earn the broad, bipartisan support needed to pass our commonsense legislation into law,” the statement continued.

“In overturning Roe v. Wade, the conservative Supreme Court majority indicated it is willing to attack other constitutional rights, including same-sex and interracial marriage,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein from California said in a statement.

“In fact, one justice specifically noted that the court’s Obergefell decision confirming same-sex marriage should be revisited. Our bill would repeal the discriminatory Defense of Marriage Act and ensure that marriage equality remains the law of the land,” the statement read.

At least 10 Republican Senate votes are needed for the bill to overcome a filibuster and move on for final passage.