Servers dressed as Power Rangers help woman attacked inside California restaurant

OAKLAND, Calif. — California servers dressed up as the Power Rangers came to the rescue of a woman who was being attacked at a restaurant in Oakland.

ABC affiliate KGO reported that restaurant patron Ploi Pirapoken told the news outlet via Zoom that a woman ran into Noka Ramen in Oakland, California because she was allegedly being attacked.

According to Pirapoken's now-viral Twitter account of the incident, after the woman ran into the restaurant, "a man came running in after her and puts her in a chokehold," the KGO and NBC affiliate KNTV reported.

Pirapoken said that's when the servers and customers stepped in to make sure everyone was safe, the news outlets reported.

The restaurant posted about the incident on Facebook, saying they were proud of their employees.

"Our NōKA Rangers were real-life heroes last night when an incident occurred like our heroic namesakes. It’s not just the powers and costumes that give us strength. It’s who and what we are inside that empowers us," the restaurant said.

The restaurant also added that the incident was "an anomaly at our restaurant."

Police told KGO that they did detain the man and believed he was undergoing a mental health crisis, so he was transported for medical attention.

In a statement to KNTV, Jack London Square, the shopping center where the restaurant is located, said that while their professional security team took the appropriate action, "it’s nice to know that they had assistance from some real-life superheroes who jumped into help.”