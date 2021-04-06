Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

2 injured in Maryland shooting, suspect later shot and killed at nearby Naval base

Victims in critical condition
items.[0].image.alt
WJLA Chopper
Police: Two victims, suspect down in Frederick active shooter incident
Posted at 6:46 AM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 10:49:52-04

FREDERICK, Md. — The Frederick Police Department confirmed Tuesday that two people were critically injured in a shooting incident at a local business, and the suspect was later shot and killed at a nearby Navy base.

In a press conference Tuesday, officials with the Frederick Police Department confirmed that two adult male victims were injured in a shooting at the Riverside Technology Park in Frederick. The suspect then made his way to Fort Detrick, where he was shot and killed by personnel at the base.

The victims were airlifted to a local hospital where they remain in critical condition.

Police only identified the deceased suspect as a 38-year-old male. They said he was the only shooter involved and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The press conference came moments after the U.S. Navy confirmed to the Associated Press Tuesday that an "active shooter incident" took place at Fort Detrick and that sailors were involved in the incident.

Police said they would hold another press conference regarding the incident at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Frederick is located about an hour west of Baltimore. The area surrounding the shooting is mostly commercial, though there is a charter school in the area.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

This story was originally published by Ryan Dickstein on WMAR in Baltimore.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming news 24/7