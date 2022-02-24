Some Honda owners file complaints about brake systems suddenly stopping

Safety regulators are looking into issues involving Honda vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports issues the automatic emergency braking system can cause some of the newer models to suddenly stop.

The administration is currently looking into 278 complaints involving 2017-2019 CR-Vs and 2018-2019 Accords.

In six cases, vehicles crashed and passengers suffered minor injuries.

NHTSA is now investigating how widespread the problem is and whether it warrants a recall.

Honda tells vehicle owners who experience any problems to contact their dealership.