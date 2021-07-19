Teen lands plane on bridge after experiencing engine trouble

A teen pilot made an emergency landing on a New Jersey bridge Monday after experiencing engine trouble, according to local reports.

The 18-year-old was flying a banner and heading toward Atlantic City when he says the plane started having trouble.

He released the banner into the ocean and was trying to head to nearby Ocean City Municipal Airport. Then, he spotted a gap in traffic on the 9th Street Bridge, which connects Ocean City and Somers Point.

The teen landed the plane safely on the bridge without causing injuries to himself or others on the road, and with no damage to the plane or cars.

The plane had to be towed from the bridge.