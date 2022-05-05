Watch
Tennessee firefighters rescue dog that fell 35 feet into cave

Two Tennessee fire and rescue crew members alongside Storm the hunting dog.
Posted at 3:02 PM, May 05, 2022
Firefighters in Tennessee rescued a dog Monday after it fell 35 feet into a shaft and became stuck in a cave.

The Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department said on its Facebook page that several rescue crews responded to English Mountain to retrieve Storm, the hunting dog.

Using a high-angle rope system, Assistant Chief Schmidt and Captain Lanier, both rope technicians for the department, alongside Sevier County Rescue Squad Rope Technician Boroughs, repelled down into the shaft to find the dog.

After they located Storm, they placed the dog into a harness and lifted him to safety.

Once the dog was safe, the firefighters climbed out of the cave and then were lifted through the shaft.

The department said they were "thrilled" that the hunting dog made it out safely.

English Mountain is located in the eastern part of the state in the western foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains.

