Tesla among companies covering travel costs for workers seeking abortions

Tesla is covering travel costs for employees seeking abortions outside their home state.

The company said Friday in its 2021 “Impact Report” that it expanded its Safety Net program and health insurance offerings last year to include “travel and lodging support for those who may need to seek health care services that are unavailable in their home state.” Tesla says abortion is considered a qualifying health care service.

The carmaker officially moved its corporate headquarters last year from Silicon Valley to Texas, which passed a law banning abortions at roughly six weeks of pregnancy.

It joins the ranks of other major companies who’ve introduced a similar policy to benefit workers affected by new abortion restrictions.

Yelp, Citigroup, Amazon and Levi Strauss have all announced similar measures.

Abortion rights activists are concerned the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn the Roe v. Wade decision, which made abortions legal nationwide.

A draft opinion from the court was leaked this week. The draft says justices will overturn Roe. However, Chief Justice John Roberts said the draft is not necessarily the court's final ruling.