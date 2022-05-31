Texas city moves to decriminalize abortion before Roe v. Wade ruling

As the country braces for the Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade, there is a push in Austin, Texas, to decriminalize abortions.

As things stand, the procedure can be performed in Texas legally up to six weeks into a pregnancy. But if Roe v. Wade is overturned, Texas is expected to have some of the strictest abortion laws in the nation, which include a felony charge.

Austin city leaders are proposing a new resolution that directs police to make criminal enforcement of abortions its lowest priority, and prevent city funds from being used to investigate abortions.

