Texas student fatally stabbed at school; classmate jailed

BELTON, Texas (AP) — An 18-year-old student in Texas has died after he was stabbed during a fight at a high school and another student is in custody.

Police say Jose Luis Ramirez Jr. died after he was stabbed Tuesday morning in a campus bathroom at Belton High School, which is about 60 miles north of Austin.

Belton Police Chief Gary Ellis says an 18-year-old high school senior was jailed in connection with the attack and was awaiting formal charges.

Authorities say that student ran out of the school after the stabbing and was taken into custody about 20 minutes later.

Classes are canceled Wednesday at the school, which has about 2,500 students.