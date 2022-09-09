Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

'The Crown' pauses production out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen-The Crown
Alex Bailey/AP
This image released by Netflix shows Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth in "The Crown." Netflix’s acclaimed series about Queen Elizabeth II and her family, has paused production due to the monarch’s death. (Alex Bailey/Netflix via AP)
The Queen-The Crown
Posted at 9:42 AM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 13:42:40-04

"The Crown" has temporarily suspended filming following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, according to Deadline.

The Netflix series "dramatizes the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that have shaped her reign."

The show's creator told Deadline that the series is a "love letter" to the queen. He added that the pause in filming is out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II.

Season five of "The Crown" is scheduled to be released in November.

Three actresses have played Queen Elizabeth II in the series: Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, and Imelda Staunton.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at her residence at Balmoral Castle. She was 96 years old.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (10).png